USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 404 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $21,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after buying an additional 288,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 965.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 94.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 87.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

