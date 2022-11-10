USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 404 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $21,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of USNA stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
