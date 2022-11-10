Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.