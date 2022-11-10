Vance Wealth Inc. Invests $969,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

