Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.09. 8,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,797. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

