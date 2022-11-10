Vance Wealth Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $147.21. 55,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,094. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

