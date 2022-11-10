Vancity Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after buying an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 866,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $30.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.13. 3,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,137. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.07 and a 200 day moving average of $438.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

