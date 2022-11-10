VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Trading Up 1.2%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.46 and last traded at $161.27. Approximately 19,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 20,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.38.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.66.

