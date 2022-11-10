VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 474,673 shares.The stock last traded at $44.35 and had previously closed at $43.93.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

