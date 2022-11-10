Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,471. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58.

