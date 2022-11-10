Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,468,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

