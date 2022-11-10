Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Cut by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

VBR stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.85. 30,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,222. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

