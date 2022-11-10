Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 898.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ VTC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

