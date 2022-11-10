Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.34 and last traded at $66.29. 61,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 60,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

