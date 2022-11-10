Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 5,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
Featured Articles
