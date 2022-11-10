Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne Sells 5,000 Shares

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 77.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 197.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,156,537 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

