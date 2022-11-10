Verge (XVG) Price Down 19% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00338231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00123747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00748777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00581107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00219413 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,922,275 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.