Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 18.4%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.89. 13,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 405,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
Vericel Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.78 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vericel (VCEL)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.