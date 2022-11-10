Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Up 18.4%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.89. 13,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 405,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Vericel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.78 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vericel by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 166,533 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

