Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.49. 168,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

