Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $13.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

