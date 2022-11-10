Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 411,818 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

