Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,092 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $75.87. 85,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,501. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.