Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $12.86 on Thursday, hitting $221.82. 162,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

