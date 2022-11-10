Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 134,572 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,572 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 509,091 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 263,698 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 183,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 158,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

