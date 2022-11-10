Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. 88,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

