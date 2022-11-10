Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Price Performance

CKSNF remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.58) to GBX 540 ($6.22) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.58) to GBX 415 ($4.78) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.