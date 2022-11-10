Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,439 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Up 8.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $85.29. 343,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,756,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

