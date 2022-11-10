Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of VCTR opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,127.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 195,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $3,568,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Victory Capital by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

