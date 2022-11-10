Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.80

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $21.93. Vitru shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vitru by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

