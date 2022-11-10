Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is 13.39 and its 200 day moving average is 14.31. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 22.16.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

