Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen Trading Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is 13.39 and its 200 day moving average is 14.31. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 22.16.
