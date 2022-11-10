Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vroom has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

