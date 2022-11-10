VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $147.49 million and $2.85 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,112,288,985,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,696,118,145 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

