Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the October 15th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vyant Bio Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vyant Bio will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

