W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $604.98

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $604.98 and last traded at $604.49, with a volume of 1389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.35.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
