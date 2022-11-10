Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Wacker Neuson Stock Up 1.3 %

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €16.39 ($16.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €12.84 ($12.84) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($30.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.25.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

