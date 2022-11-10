Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Stock Up 1.3 %

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €16.39 ($16.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €12.84 ($12.84) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($30.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.25.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.