Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the October 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY remained flat at $37.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

