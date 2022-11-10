Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $3,442,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $4,359,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 231,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 140,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

