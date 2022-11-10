Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NYSE WD opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

