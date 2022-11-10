Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.9 %

DLTR opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

