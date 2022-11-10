Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after buying an additional 57,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

