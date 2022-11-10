Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $88.44. 382,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $176.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

