Wanchain Market Cap Hits $29.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $29.78 million and $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00086553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

