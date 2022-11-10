Wanchain Trading Down 15% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00087504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005482 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

