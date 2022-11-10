Warburg Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.00) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €21.48 ($21.48) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.41 ($13.41) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($36.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

