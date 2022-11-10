Washington Federal, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

WAFD opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

