Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.69.

NYSE:W opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

