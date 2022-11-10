Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 429 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 78,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

