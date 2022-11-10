Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,440 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.