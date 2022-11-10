Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 42,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,207. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57.

