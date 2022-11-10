Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 101,020 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CME Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

