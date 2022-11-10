Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 9,165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,895. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.82.
