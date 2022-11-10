Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $124.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $124,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

